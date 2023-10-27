Data science and artificial intelligence are advanced by human intelligence and diligence. The harvesting and optimizing of their benefits requires penetrating experts, a skilled workforce, and educated citizens. Stepping Stones explores educational policies, infrastructures, contents, and innovations that can enhance and deepen data science education and training at all levels, from playroom to boardroom. It presents and explains a broad range of pedagogical strategies, methods, curricula, and lessons, as well as success stories that demonstrate the broad benefits of effectively teaching and communicating data science.