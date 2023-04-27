Data science has applicability that goes well beyond technological and academic domains. The "Recreations in Randomness" column presents short articles that demonstrate the scope, power and relevance of data science to the leisurely activities in our lives. The aim is to present explorations of various recreational activities, pastimes, hobbies, and games and sports, to highlight the surprising diversity of data science, and to engage the general public to better appreciate the value (and enjoyment) of proper reasoning under uncertainty.