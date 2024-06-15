John Moon is a Managing Director and Head of Morgan Stanley Energy Partners (MSEP). He is based in New York and Houston. Mr. Moon served as a senior member of the Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP) team from 1998 to 2004 and then rejoined Morgan Stanley in 2008. Prior to his return to MSCP, Mr. Moon was a Managing Director of Riverstone Holdings where he served on the Investment Committee. Prior to Riverstone, Mr. Moon was a founding partner, Managing Director and member of the Management and Investment Committees of Metalmark Capital.

Mr. Moon is a member of the investment committee of numerous Morgan Stanley alternative investment funds. He is Chairman of the North Haven Energy Capital Fund and serves as a director of portfolio companies operating in a broad range of subsectors of the energy industry.

Prior to joining Morgan Stanley in 1998, Mr. Moon worked in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs in New York. Mr. Moon holds an AB in Economics and an AM and PhD in Business Economics from Harvard University. Mr. Moon is an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School.