Editors
Published on Mar 05, 2024

Isabel Valera

Department of Computer Science, Saarland University,  Saarbrücken, Germany; Max Planck Institute for Software Systems
Isabel Valera is a full Professor on Machine Learning at the Department of Computer Science of Saarland University (Saarbrücken, Germany), and Adjunct Faculty at MPI for Software Systems in Saarbrücken (Saarbrücken, Germany). She is currently a grantee of an ERC Starting Grant on “Society-Aware ML,” and a fellow of the European Laboratory for Learning and Intelligent Systems (ELLIS). Prior to this, she was an independent group leader at the MPI for Intelligent Systems in Tübingen (Germany).  She obtained her PhD in 2014 and MSc degree in 2012 from the University Carlos III in Madrid (Spain), and worked as postdoctoral researcher at the MPI for Software Systems (Germany) and at the University of Cambridge (UK).  

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Harvard Data Science Review
