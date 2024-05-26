Data Scientists Discuss AI Risks and Opportunities

Abstract

This is an edited summary of a virtual panel conversation on the risks and benefits of AI systems that took place on December 19, 2023. The many topics that are covered include AI impacts on education, the economy, cybercrime and warfare, autonomous vehicles, bias and fairness, and regulation. In addition, the role for data scientists is discussed. But the field is moving quickly, and some of the issues and concerns may have changed by the time this discussion is published.

Keywords: autonomous vehicles, cybercrime, ethics, regulation



©2024 David Banks, Gerard de Melo, Sam (Xinwei) Gong, Yongchan Kwon, and Cynthia Rudin. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) International license, except where otherwise indicated with respect to particular material included in the article.