Data Science and AI in Context: Summary and Insights

Abstract

This paper explores how to deploy data science and data-driven AI, focusing on the broad collection of considerations beyond those of statistics and machine learning. Building on an analysis rubric introduced in a recent textbook by the author and three others, this paper summarizes some of the book’s key points and adds reflections on AI’s extraordinary growth and societal effects. The paper also discusses how to balance inevitable trade-offs and provides further thoughts on societal implications.

Keywords: data science, artificial intelligence, context, data science education, societal concerns, regulation



