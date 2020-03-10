Christine Franklin

Website

Chris Franklin is the K–12 Statistics Ambassador for the American Statistical Association (ASA), an ASA Fellow, and University of Georgia Emerita Statistics faculty. She is the co-author of two statistics textbooks and has published more than 60 journal articles and book chapters. Chris was the writing chair for ASA policy documents (Pre-K–12 GAISE and the Statistical Education of Teachers), and writer for the recent National Council of Teachers of Mathematics (NCTM) policy document Catalyzing Change. She is a past Chief Reader for Advance Placement Statistics, a Fulbright scholar to New Zealand (2015), recipient of the United States Conference on Teaching Statistics (USCOTS) Lifetime Achievement Award, the prestigious ASA Founder’s award and an elected member of the International Statistical Institute (ISI). Chris loves being with her family, running, hiking, scoring baseball games, and reading mysteries.

