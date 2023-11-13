Skip to main content
Just Accepted
Published on Dec 13, 2023DOI

We Must Fix the Lack of Transparency Around the Data Used to Train Foundation Models

Forthcoming. Now Available: Just Accepted Version.
by Jack Hardinges, Elena Simperl, and Nigel Shadbolt
Published onDec 13, 2023
Abstract

Access to information about the data used to train foundation AI models is vital for many tasks. Despite progress made by sections of the AI community, there remains a general lack of transparency about the content and sources of training datasets. Whether the result of voluntary initiative by firms or regulatory intervention, this has to change.

Keywords: artificial intelligence, machine learning, foundation models, training data, transparency, trust


12/13/2023: To preview this content, click below for the Just Accepted version of the article. This peer-reviewed version has been accepted for its content and is currently being copyedited to conform with HDSR’s style and formatting requirements.

Hardinges (2023)_Just Accepted.pdf
165 KB

©2023 Jack Hardinges, Elena Simperl, and Nigel Shadbolt. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) International license, except where otherwise indicated with respect to particular material included in the article.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
