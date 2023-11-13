We Must Fix the Lack of Transparency Around the Data Used to Train Foundation Models

Abstract

Access to information about the data used to train foundation AI models is vital for many tasks. Despite progress made by sections of the AI community, there remains a general lack of transparency about the content and sources of training datasets. Whether the result of voluntary initiative by firms or regulatory intervention, this has to change.

Keywords: artificial intelligence, machine learning, foundation models, training data, transparency, trust



