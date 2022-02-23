Website

Claire Le Goues is an associate professor of computer science at Carnegie Mellon University, where her home department is the Institute for Software Research. Her research interests span software engineering and applied program analysis, with particular focus on automatic debugging and quality assurance of messy, real-world software systems. She has received a National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER Award as well as the Association for Computing Machinery’s Special Interest Group on Software Engineering (ACM SIGSOFT) Early Career Researcher award, and her work on automatic program repair has been recognized by impact awards from both ACM Special Interest Group for Genetic and Evolutionary Computation (SIGEVO) and the International Conference on Software Engineering. Dr. Le Goues holds an undergraduate degree from Harvard College and Masters and PhD degrees from the University of Virginia, all in Computer Science.