Amid Advancement, Apprehension, and Ambivalence: AI in the Human Ecosystem

This panel was part of the 5th Anniversary Symposium of Harvard Data Science Review—AI and Data Science: Integrating Artificial and Human Ecosystems. The panel explored AI’s impact on society—the intriguing, the scary, and intersection of AI and the public interest. At this moment in history, it's important for us to understand not just the power and potential of AI, but the peril of AI as well. In the face of powerful and disruptive innovation, what do we need to do to ensure that society thrives? How does AI perturb our economy? How does it change our legal system? How does it impact our culture? How does AI change our relationships with one another? The text has been edited for readability and length.

Keywords: AI, tech and society, social impact

