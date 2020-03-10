Website

Francine Berman is the Edward P. Hamilton Distinguished Professor in Computer Science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and the Director of Public Interest Technology and the Stuart Rice Research Professor in the College of Information and Computer Sciences at University of Massachusetts Amherst. She is a Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University and was selected as the 2019–2020 Katherine Hampson Bessell Fellow at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard University. She is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). In 2009, Berman was the inaugural recipient of the ACM/IEEE-CS Ken Kennedy Award for "influential leadership in the design, development, and deployment of national-scale cyberinfrastructure." In 2015, she was nominated by President Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become a member of the National Council on the Humanities. Berman is a founder of the Research Data Alliance, a community-driven international organization created to accelerate research data sharing. She has served in many leadership positions including as Director of the San Diego Supercomputer Center, co-Chair of the National Academies Board on Research Data and Information, and co-Chair of the US-UK Blue Ribbon Task Force for Sustainable Digital Preservation. Berman currently serves as a Trustee of the Sloan Foundation and the Anita Borg Institute. Her research interests include data cyberinfrastructure, stewardship, preservation and policy, and social and ethical impact of the Internet of Things.