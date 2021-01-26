How to Submit

HDSR does not accept unsolicited submissions of full manuscripts. If authors submit full manuscripts without going through proposal review, submissions will be returned to their authors.

HDSR will only accept manuscript proposals through Editorial Manager. We do not accept work submitted outside of Editorial Manager.

Prospective authors must create an account through our EM page. New users can set up an account by clicking Register Now.

Once your account is set up, go to the Author Main Menu and click Submit New Manuscript. This link leads to our submission page, where authors can fill in the requested submission information.

Authors may upload files either by clicking the Choose Files button or by dragging and dropping files into the upload space. Authors should designate the type of each file (cover letter, document, etc.).

When authors are finished entering information and uploading files, they should click Build my PDF, which will create the PDF review version. Authors must click View Submission before the submission can be processed; they may download the review PDF or choose to open it in the program of their choice (including web browsers). If the PDF preview is acceptable, authors should click Approve Submission to submit manuscripts to the HDSR editorial office.

Authors will receive an automatic e-mail confirming receipt of their submission.