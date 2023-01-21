O’Neil A.S. Outar is the Executive Vice President of Advancement for The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB), overseeing communications, fundraising, marketing, and public affairs.

Prior to joining GBFB, O’Neil spent 31 years in senior fundraising and engagement management roles at Rhode Island School of Design, the University of Pittsburgh, Harvard University, the University of Alberta, MIT, and Tufts University. Among his accomplishments, he has led or played leadership roles in campaigns ranging from $9 billion to $500 million and established the fundraising framework for signature programs in cancer research, energy, global partnerships, graduate education, and student leadership development.



He is a Special Adviser to The Guyana Foundation and an Advisor to Project Citizenship, and holds a Master of Arts in Urban and Environmental Public Policy and a Bachelor of Arts from Tufts University.