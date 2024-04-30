Noisy Measurements Are Important, the Design of Census Products Is Much More Important

Editor-in-Chief’s Note: The U.S. Census Bureau revolutionized its 2020 Census disclosure avoidance system through guidance by the principles of differential privacy (DP). The venture sparked both cheers and fears, as reflected in the HDSR 2022 special issue on DP for the 2020 Census. At the urge by the research community, the bureau has released the Noisy Measurement File (NMF), an intermediate product created by injecting an appropriate amount of DP noise to the confidential census data. While unsuitable for broad use—exhibiting negative counts, among other issues—the NMF is valuable for researchers conducting statistical analyses that account for DP-induced distortions. The accessibility and usability of this intermediate product has been closely examined by researchers, as discussed by McCartan, Simko, and Imai (2023). Because HDSR is a platform for direct exchanges among all stakeholders of data science, I invited John Abowd, who led the bureau's 2020 efforts to innovate its disclosure avoidance system, to comment on McCartan et al. and their recommendations to the bureau on making NMF more user-friendly. Abowd has completed his leadership terms at the bureau, and hence his response reflects his personal views as a scholar, not those of the bureau. Nevertheless, because of “thousands of insights gained from years of working with the teams at the Census Bureau,” as Abowd acknowledges, this exchange between Abowd and McCartan et al.—who also provide a rejoinder (McCartan et al., 2024)—demonstrates the need for direct communications between data curators and data users, and how their perspectives influenced by their experiences and information access pertaining to these roles.

Full article forthcoming.

©2024 John Abowd. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) International license, except where otherwise indicated with respect to particular material included in the article.