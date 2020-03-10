Website

David Madigan is the Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Northeastern University. Prior to joining Northeastern, he was Professor of Statistics, Executive Vice President of Arts and Sciences, and Dean of the Faculty at Columbia University in the City of New York. He received a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and a PhD in Statistics, both from Trinity College Dublin. He has previously worked for AT&T Inc., Soliloquy Inc., the University of Washington, Rutgers University, and SkillSoft, Inc. He has over 200 publications in such areas as Bayesian statistics, text mining, Monte Carlo methods, pharmacovigilance and probabilistic graphical models. He is an elected Fellow of the American Statistical Association, the Institute of Mathematical Statistics, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He has served terms as Editor-in-Chief of Statistical Science and of Statistical Analysis and Data Mining, the American Statistical Association (ASA) Data Science Journal.