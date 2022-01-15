Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Advisory Board
Published on Feb 15, 2022

Michael Jordan

Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Department of Statistics, Miller Institute, Berkeley AI Research Lab, and RISE Lab, University of California Berkeley, Berkeley, California, U.S.A.
Published onFeb 15, 2022
Michael Jordan

Website

Michael I. Jordan is the Pehong Chen Distinguished Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and the Department of Statistics at the University of California, Berkeley. His research interests bridge the computational, statistical, cognitive and biological sciences. Professor Jordan is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and a member of the National Academy of Engineering. He has been named a Neyman Lecturer and a Medallion Lecturer by the Institute of Mathematical Statistics. He received the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (IJCAI) Research Excellence Award in 2016, the David E. Rumelhart Prize in 2015 and the Association for Computing Machinery/Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (ACM/AAAI) Allen Newell Award in 2009.

“SysML 18: Michael Jordan, Perspectives and Challenges”

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Harvard Data Science Review
Published with