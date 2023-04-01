Website

Natesh Pillai is a Professor of Statistics at Harvard University. He obtained his PhD from Duke University and joined Harvard in 2010.

He was elected fellow of the Institute of Mathematical Statistics in 2021 and awarded the young researcher award by the International Indian Statistical Association in 2018. His main research interests are computational statistics, reinforcement learning, applied probability, and problems in climate science. He has worked extensively in industry; most recently he was an Amazon scholar and will be joining LinkedIn as a Distinguished Engineer.