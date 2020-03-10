Website

Eugene Soltes is the McLean Family Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School where his work focuses on corporate integrity and risk management. His research utilizes data analytics to identify organizational cultures and compliance systems that can effectively prevent, detect, and respond to reputational and regulatory threats. Professor Soltes teaches graduate-level courses on regulatory environments and risk management, and was the recipient of the Charles M. Williams Award for outstanding teaching.

Professor Soltes is the author of the bestselling book Why They Do It: Inside the Mind of the White-Collar Criminal, which was described by Kirkus Reviews as “a groundbreaking study” on white-collar criminality. Based on years of research and hundreds of hours of interviews, the book refutes popular explanations of why seemingly successful managers engage in misconduct by showing that many make decisions on the basis of intuitions and gut feelings. The trouble, Professor Soltes shows, is that these gut feelings are often poorly suited for the modern business world.

Professor Soltes is a leader in utilizing data analytics to predict, detect, and mitigate issues related to organizational misconduct. He frequently serves as an advisor and consultant to multinational corporations regarding the design of their compliance programs, and is routinely invited to speak to regulators, including the Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, and the United States Treasury. Drawing on his experience with companies and government agencies, Professor Soltes founded Integrity Lab, which creates integrated, data-driven technology to cultivate organizational integrity and strengthen corporate culture.

Professor Soltes’ contributions have been widely cited by the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, The New York Times, NPR, and The Economist. Prior to joining the faculty of Harvard Business School, Professor Soltes received his PhD and MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and his AM in statistics and AB in economics from Harvard University.