John M. Abowd is the Edmund Ezra Day Professor Emeritus of Economics, Statistics and Data Science at Cornell University. He has also served as Chief Scientist, Associate Director for Research and Methodology, and Distinguished Senior Research Fellow at the U.S. Census Bureau. He was the founding Director of the Labor Dynamics Institute (LDI) at Cornell. He is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science; past President (2014–2015) and Fellow of the Society of Labor Economists; past Chair (2013) of the Business and Economic Statistics Section and Fellow of the American Statistical Association; Elected Member of the International Statistical Institute; and Fellow of the Econometric Society. He is an editor of the Journal of Privacy and Confidentiality. His current research focuses on the creation, dissemination, privacy protection, and use of linked, longitudinal data on employees and employers.