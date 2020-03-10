Website

Julia Lane is a Professor at the NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. She was a senior advisor in the Office of the Federal CIO at the White House, supporting the implementation of the Federal Data Strategy. She recently served on the Advisory Committee on Data for Evidence Building and the National AI Research Resources Task Force and currently serves on the Secretary of Labor's Workforce Innovation Advisory Council.

She has initiated or co-founded many data-related initiatives, including the Longitudinal Employer-Household Dynamics program at the US Census Bureau, the NORC/U of Chicago remote access data enclave, Patentsview at the USPTO, the Integrated Data Infrastructure at Statistics New Zealand, the STAR METRICS/UMETRICS program, and the Coleridge Initiative (including the Administrative Data Research Facility and the Applied Data Analytics training program.

Julia is an elected fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Academy of Public Administration, the International Statistical Institute and the American Statistical Association. She is the recipient of the 2014 Julius Shiskin award and the 2014 Roger Herriot award. She is also the recipient of the 2017 Warren E. Miller Award and the 2019 Distinguished Fellow award from the New Zealand Association of Economists. She holds a PhD in Economics and an MA in Statistics.