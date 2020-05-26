Website

Emery N. Brown, MD, PhD, is the Edward Hood Taplin Professor of Medical Engineering and Computational Neuroscience at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT); the Warren M. Zapol Professor of Anesthesia at Harvard Medical School; and a practicing anesthesiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Brown is an anesthesiologist-statistician whose experimental research has established maintenance of oscillations in the brain’s extracellular currents as a primary mechanism through anesthetics create general anesthesia. His statistics research has developed signal processing algorithms to study dynamic processes in neuroscience. Dr. Brown served on President Obama’s NIH Brain Initiative Working Group. He is the recipient of an National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director’s Pioneer Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship in Applied Mathematics, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists Excellence in Research Award. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Inventors. Dr. Brown is members of the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Sciences, and the National Academy of Engineering.