John Eltinge is the Assistant Director for Research and Methodology at the United States Census Bureau. Before moving to the Census Bureau in 2016, he served as the Associate Commissioner for Survey Methods Research at the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for twelve years; and previously served as a senior mathematical statistician at BLS, and as an associate professor with tenure in the Department of Statistics at Texas A&M University. He earned a PhD from the Department of Statistics at Iowa State University; is a fellow of the American Statistical Association; is an associate editor for Journal of Official Statistics and for Survey Methodology Journal; and is a member of the Federal Committee on Statistical Methodology. He previously gave the Roger Herriot Memorial Lecture on Innovation in the Federal Statistical System; and was previously the President of the Washington Statistical Society, the overall chair of the 2003 Joint Statistical Meetings, an associate editor for The American Statistician, and an associate editor for the Applications and Case Studies Section of Journal of the American Statistical Association. His research interests include data quality; design optimization; integration of multiple data sources; imputation; time series; and small domain estimation. In addition, at the 2018 Joint Statistical Meetings, he presented the annual Deming Memorial Lecture, “Improving the Quality and Value of Statistical Information: 14 Questions on Management."

Webcast of Deming Memorial Lecture