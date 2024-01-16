Advancing Differential Privacy: Where We Are Now and Future Directions for Real-World Deployment

Abstract

In this paper, we present a detailed review of current practices and state-of-art methodologies in the field of Differential Privacy (DP), with a focus of advancing DP’s deployment in real-world applications. Key points and high-level contents of the paper was originated from the discussions from “Differential privacy (DP): Challenges towards the next frontier,” a workshop held in July 2022 with experts from industry, academia, and the public sector seeking answers to broad questions pertaining to privacy and its implications in the design of industry-grade systems.



This paper aims to provide a reference point for the algorithmic and design decisions within the realm of privacy, highlighting the important challenges and potential research directions. Covering a wide spectrum of topics, this paper delves into the infrastructure needs for designing private systems, methods for achieving better privacy/utility trade-offs, privacy attacks and auditing, as well as communicating privacy with broader audiences and stakeholders.

Keywords: differential privacy, privacy infrastructure, utility trade-offs, privacy protection



