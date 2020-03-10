Website

Frauke Kreuter is professor of Statistics and Data Science for the Social Sciences and Humanities at the Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich (Germany) and professor at the Joint Program in Survey Methodology at the University of Maryland. Frauke Kreuter co-founded and co-directs the Data Science Centers at the University of Maryland (USA) and Mannheim (Germany). She is an elected fellow of the American Statistical Association and the 2020 recipient of the Warren Mitofsky Innovators Award of the American Association for Public Opinion Research. In addition to her academic work Dr. Kreuter is the Founder of the International Program for Survey and Data Science, developed in response to the increasing demand from researchers and practitioners for the appropriate methods and right tools to face a changing data environment; Co-Founder of the Coleridge Initiative, whose goal is to accelerate data-driven research and policy around human beings and their interactions for program management, policy development, and scholarly purposes by enabling efficient, effective, and secure access to sensitive data about society and the economy; and Co-Founder of the German language podcast Dig Deep.