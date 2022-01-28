Login to discuss
Ashkan Ertefaie is an Associate Professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Computational Biology at the University of Rochester Medical Center. His methodological research interest lies in personalized medicine, sequential multiple assignment randomized trials (SMARTs), causal inference, comparative effectiveness studies using randomized trials and electronic health records, instrumental variable analyses, high-dimensional data analysis, post selection inference, and survival analysis.