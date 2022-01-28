Skip to main content
Published on Jan 28, 2022

Department of Biostatistics and Computational Biology, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York, U.S.A.
Ashkan Ertefaie is an Associate Professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Computational Biology at the University of Rochester Medical Center. His methodological research interest lies in personalized medicine, sequential multiple assignment randomized trials (SMARTs), causal inference, comparative effectiveness studies using randomized trials and electronic health records, instrumental variable analyses, high-dimensional data analysis, post selection inference, and survival analysis.

