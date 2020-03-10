Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Advisory Board
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Ronald L. Wasserstein

American Statistical Association (ASA), Alexandria, Virginia, U.S.A.
Published onApr 10, 2020
Ronald L. Wasserstein

Website

Ron Wasserstein has served as the executive director of the American Statistical Association (ASA) since August 2007. In this role, he provides executive leadership and management for the association and is responsible for ensuring that the ASA fulfills its mission to promote the practice and profession of statistics. Wasserstein joined the association in 1983 and has been active as a volunteer and held leadership positions in multiple chapters and sections. Prior to joining the ASA, Wasserstein was a mathematics and statistics department faculty member and administrator at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, from 1984–2007. During his last seven years at the school, he served as the university’s vice president for academic affairs. Wasserstein is a Fellow of the ASA and American Association for the Advancement of Science. He was presented the John Ritchie Alumni Award and Muriel Clarke Student Life Award from Washburn University and the Manning Distinguished Service Award from the North American Association of Summer Schools.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Harvard Data Science Review
Published with