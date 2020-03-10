Ronald L. Wasserstein

Website

Ron Wasserstein has served as the executive director of the American Statistical Association (ASA) since August 2007. In this role, he provides executive leadership and management for the association and is responsible for ensuring that the ASA fulfills its mission to promote the practice and profession of statistics. Wasserstein joined the association in 1983 and has been active as a volunteer and held leadership positions in multiple chapters and sections. Prior to joining the ASA, Wasserstein was a mathematics and statistics department faculty member and administrator at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, from 1984–2007. During his last seven years at the school, he served as the university’s vice president for academic affairs. Wasserstein is a Fellow of the ASA and American Association for the Advancement of Science. He was presented the John Ritchie Alumni Award and Muriel Clarke Student Life Award from Washburn University and the Manning Distinguished Service Award from the North American Association of Summer Schools.