Nancy Reid is University Professor and Canada Research Chair in Statistical Theory and Applications at the University of Toronto. Her research interests include statistical theory, likelihood inference, design of studies, and statistical science in public policy. She has held many professional leadership roles in statistical science, in Canada and abroad. Her main research contributions have been to the field of theoretical statistics. The goal is to use information from noisy data as efficiently and elegantly as possible, and to elucidate general principles for doing so, in order to provide structures for developing new statistical methods in new areas of application. Professor Reid is a Fellow of the Royal Society, the Royal Society of Canada, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and a Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Sciences. In 2015 she was appointed Officer of the Order of Canada.

"Statistical Inference, Learning and Models in Big Data.”

"'Statistical Science and Data Science': Talk Presented at Fisher Memorial Lecture, October 27, 2016"