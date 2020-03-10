Website

Ralf Herbrich is currently Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Zalando. Previously, he served as Director of Machine Learning at Amazon in Berlin from 2013 until 2020, after starting and leading Facebook’s Unified Ranking and Allocation team from 2011–2012. From 2000 to 2011, Ralf worked at Microsoft Research in Cambridge, UK. Ralf’s areas of research span from Bayesian inference and decision making, game theory, information retrieval, natural language processing, computer vision, distributed systems to learning theory, knowledge representation & reasoning and programming languages. He holds over 40 patents and earned his PhD in Statistics from the Technical University of Berlin. During his tenure in industry, Ralf has become one of the inventors of the Drivatars™ system in the Forza Motorsport series as well as the TrueSkill™ ranking and matchmaking system currently in use in Xbox Live.