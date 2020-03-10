Sylvia Frühwirth-Schnatter

Website

Sylvia Fruhwirth-Schnatter is Professor of Applied Statistics and Econometrics at the Department of Finance, Accounting, and Statistics, Vienna University of Economics and Business (Austria). She holds a PhD in mathematics from the Technical University of Vienna (Austria). She has contributed to research in Bayesian modeling and Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) inference for a broad range of models, including finite mixtures, Markov switching models and state space models. She is particularly interested in applications of Bayesian inference in economics, finance, and business. She has published in all major statistical journals. Her 2006 monograph Finite Mixture and Markov Switching Models was awarded the Morris-DeGroot Price by of the International Society of Bayesian Analysis (ISBA). She was elected Member of the Austrian Academy of Sciences in 2014 and ISBA Fellow in 2018.

"Researcher of the Month" Spotlight