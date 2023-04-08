Website

Hanti Lin is Associate Professor of Philosophy at the University of California, Davis. His research focuses on foundational issues about scientific inference: ranging from Hume's problem of induction and other traditional topics in epistemology, to some issues directly relevant to data science, such as the frequentism-Bayesianism debate and the justification of causal inference from observational data. He is the author of Bayesian Epistemology in the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, and has publications spanning the fields of philosophy and machine learning. He was previously a postdoctoral fellow at the Australian National University, and holds a PhD in philosophy from Carnegie Mellon University.