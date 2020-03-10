Elizabeth Langdon-Gray

Website

Liz Langdon-Gray is the inaugural Executive Director of the Harvard Data Science Initiative (HDSI). In this role, she is responsible for implementing the academic vision of the Initiative, engaging closely with Harvard schools and the Office of the President and Provost. Liz oversees the management of the HDSI’s operations and programmatic priorities, including the postdoctoral fellows program, the HDSI Competitive Research Fund, seminars and workshops, and Harvard Data Science Review. She fosters research collaborations through outreach efforts both within the University and with external partners, and leads the Initiative’s corporate engagement activities, establishing the HDSI's Corporate Membership Program in 2018.