Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Sep 21, 2020

Geo-Mapping of COVID-19 Risk Correlates in India: Supplementary Materials

by S V Subramanian, Omar Karlsson, Weixing Zhang, and Rockli Kim
Published onSep 21, 2020
Geo-Mapping of COVID-19 Risk Correlates in India: Supplementary Materials
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Supplement to
Subramanian et al - Supplementary Table S1.csv
200 KB
Subramanian et al - Supplementary Tables S2-6.pdf
3 MB

Disclosure Statement

This research was funded by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, INV-002992.

©2020 S V Subramanian, Omar Karlsson, Weixing Zhang, and Rockli Kim. This supplement is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY 4.0) International license, except where otherwise indicated with respect to particular material included in the supplement.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Harvard Data Science Review
Published with