Data Literacy in Industry: High Time to Focus on Operationalization Through Middle Managers

Abstract

The recent global business mania around adoption of Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) has amplified interest in organizational data literacy efforts in industry. Data literacy, when scoped clearly and comprehensively, represents a spectrum inclusive of business, data and analytical acumen (inclusive of AI), as well as degrees of capability (literacy, fluency and mastery). In the face of the well-known change management challenges, we believe that current discussion focused on the executive suite is not sufficient and must extend to the primary execution arm, which is the middle management layer in most organizations.

Keywords: data literacy, change management, people management, data-driven decision-making



