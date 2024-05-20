Is ChatGPT More Biased Than You?

Abstract

AI is changing the world in ways that are difficult to forecast, but the impact will surely be enormous. Large language models (LLMs) are the most recent AI system that has captured the public eye. The rise of AI and LLMs offers efficiency and assistance, but raises questions of job loss, fairness, and societal norms. Bias is a significant challenge. Educational reforms are needed, and legal frameworks must adapt to address liability and privacy issues. Ultimately, human choices will shape AI influence, highlighting the need for responsible development and regulation to ensure benefits outweigh risks.

Keywords: economics, education, ethics, large language models



