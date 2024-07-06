Sara Algeri is an Associate Professor in the School of Statistics at the University of Minnesota. She received her PhD in 2018 from Imperial College London. Her research interests mainly lie in astrostatistics, statistical inference, and goodness-of-fit. The main purpose of her work is to provide highly generalizable statistical solutions that directly address fundamental questions in the physical sciences and can, at the same time, be easily applied to any other scientific problem following a similar statistical paradigm. Motivated by problems arising in physics and astronomy, her current research focuses on developing computationally tractable inferential tools for signal detection in the presence of high background and model assessment.