Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Advisory Board
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Gaurav Vazirani

LabXchange, Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.A.; Wireless Philosophy, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Published onApr 10, 2020
Gaurav Vazirani

Gaurav Vazirani serves as the managing director for LabXchange, an online science education platform aimed at facilitating the discovery and authentic experience of the scientific process. Gaurav is also the founder and executive director of Wireless Philosophy, an online platform aimed at introducing people to the practice of philosophy and critical thinking. Gaurav earned his Bachelors in Philosophy at Rutgers University and his MPhil from Yale University.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Harvard Data Science Review
Published with