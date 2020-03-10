Login to discuss
?
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Gaurav Vazirani serves as the managing director for LabXchange, an online science education platform aimed at facilitating the discovery and authentic experience of the scientific process. Gaurav is also the founder and executive director of Wireless Philosophy, an online platform aimed at introducing people to the practice of philosophy and critical thinking. Gaurav earned his Bachelors in Philosophy at Rutgers University and his MPhil from Yale University.