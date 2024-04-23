Tracy Ke is currently Associate Professor of Statistics at Harvard University. She received her PhD from Princeton University in 2014, advised by Professor Jianqing Fan. Prior to joining Harvard, she was Assistant Professor of Statistics at The University of Chicago from 2014 to 2018. Her research interests include network data analysis, high-dimensional statistics, text mining, and machine learning. Recently, she is especially interested in developing optimal spectral methods for network and text data. She was the recipient of NSF CAREER award, ASA Gottfried E. Noether Young Scholar Award, IMS Peter Gavin Hall Early Career Prize, and is currently a Sloan Research Fellow.