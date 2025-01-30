What Are Statistical Assumptions About? An Answer From Perspectivism

Abstract

This article presents a perspectivist framework for understanding and evaluating statistical assumptions. Drawing on the thesis of perspectivism from the philosophy of science, this framework treats statistical assumptions not as empirical hypotheses which are descriptively accurate or inaccurate about the world but as prescribing a particular perspective from which statistical knowledge is generated. What this means is that we ought not judge statistical models solely by how closely they correspond with the world as we independently understand it, but by whether they paint a picture of the world that is epistemically significant.

Keywords: modeling assumptions, philosophy of science, perspectivism

Abstract only. Full article forthcoming.

