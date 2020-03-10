Website

Antony Unwin was the first Professor of Computer-Oriented Statistics and Data Analysis at the University of Augsburg in Germany. Earlier he was at Trinity College Dublin. He is a fellow of the American Statistical Association, co-author of the book Graphics of Large Datasets, and co-editor of the Handbook of Data Visualisation. His research focuses on data visualisation, especially in interactive graphics. His research group developed several pieces of interactive graphics software, "the Augsburg Impressionists," and wrote packages for R. Antony is author of the book Graphical Data Analysis with R, published in 2015 by CRC Press.