Chiara Sabatti is a Professor of Biomedical Data Science and Statistics at Stanford University. She grew up in Italy where she graduated from Bocconi University with a degree in “Economics and Social Disciplines” (DES) in 1993, working with Eugenio Regazzini. She obtained a PhD in Statistics from Stanford University in 1998 with a thesis on multi scale Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) methods under the supervision of Jun Liu. Between 1998 and 2000 she was a post-doctoral scholar in Statistical Genetics with Neil Risch. In 2000 she joined the faculty at University of California, Los Angeles, in the newly established departments of Human Genetics and Statistics, and in 2009 she was appointed at Stanford. Her research efforts are devoted to developing statistical methodologies to extract actionable information from high dimensional genomics datasets. She has a keen interest in how society understands and utilizes what we learn from data and enjoys exploring these questions in open forums.