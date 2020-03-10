Herbert Winokur Jr.

Capricorn Holdings Website

Herbert S. "Pug" Winokur, Jr. has been Chairman and CEO of Capricorn Holdings, Inc., since 1987, and the managing partner of partnerships which invest in, or acquire, companies with the potential for long-term capital appreciation. He currently is an investor in a number of growth equity companies in the energy, defense and technology sectors. Over his career, he held leadership positions at Penn Central Corporation and served three years as a U.S. Army officer in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Winokur is a co-Founder and former Chairman of ICF Inc., a management consulting firm specializing in policy planning for senior government and business officials, a member of the Council of Foreign Relations, a board member of Ithaka Harbors, Inc. and of Squash Haven (which he co-founded). He holds a PhD from Harvard in Decision and Control Theory and served on the Harvard Corporation.