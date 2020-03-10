Skip to main content
Advisory Board
Published on Apr 10, 2020

Philip E. Bourne

School of Data Science and Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S.A.
Published onApr 10, 2020
Philip E. Bourne

Website

Philip E. Bourne, PhD, FACMI is the Stephenson Chair of Data Science, Founding Dean of the School of Data Science and a Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Virginia. Prior to that he was the Associate Director for Data Science (ADDS; aka Chief Data Scientist) for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and a Senior Investigator at the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). In his role as ADDS he led the trans NIH US $110M per year Big Data to Knowledge (BD2K) research initiative and contributed to data policies and infrastructure aimed at accelerating biomedical discovery. Examples include: establishing the NIH Commons, support for data and software citation and establishing preprints as a supported form of research. He has published over 350 papers and 5 books and co-founded 4 companies. His current research focuses on systems pharmacology (notably neglected tropical diseases and protein kinase targets), structural bioinformatics, scholarly communication, professional development and the development and application of data science methods.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
