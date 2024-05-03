Galin L. Jones is Dr. Lynn Y. S. Lin Professor of Statistics, Director of the School of Statistics at the University of Minnesota, and Co-Chair of the University of Minnesota Data Science Initiative. He studied Mathematics (BS, 1996) and Statistics (PhD, 2001) at the University of Florida. Jones is a Fellow of both the American Statistical Association and the Institute for Mathematical Statistics and Co-Editor of the Journal of Computational and Graphical Statistics (2021–2024). His research interests include Markov chain Monte Carlo theory and application, statistical theory and methods in Bayesian and frequentist domains, philosophy of science, neuroimaging applications, and astrostatistics.