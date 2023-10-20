Dacheng Xiu is Professor of Econometrics and Statistics at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. His current research focuses on developing machine learning solutions to big-data problems in empirical finance. Xiu’s work has appeared in the Journal of Finance, Review of Financial Studies, Econometrica, Journal of Political Economy, the Journal of the American Statistical Association, and the Annals of Statistics. He has served as Co-Editor for the Journal of Financial Econometrics and has been on the editorial board as an Associate Editor for many prestigious journals, including the Review of Financial Studies, Journal of the American Statistical Association, Journal of Econometrics, and Management Science. He has received several recognitions for his research, including the Fellow of the Society for Financial Econometrics, Fellow of the Journal of Econometrics, AQR Insight Award, EFA Best Paper Prize, and Swiss Finance Institute Outstanding Paper Award. He has been recognized as one of Poets & Quants’ Best 40-under-40 Business School Professors of 2023. At Booth, he teaches a variety of courses related to FinTech, Big Data, and Statistical Inference to MBA, college, and PhD students. Xiu earned his PhD and MA in applied mathematics from Princeton University.