Rodney Brooks is the Panasonic Professor of Robotics (emeritus) at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he was for ten years the director of the Artificial Intelligence Lab and then the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab (CSAIL) until 2007. After undergraduate and masters degrees in mathematics in Australia he received a PhD in computer science from Stanford in 1981, was a post doc at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and MIT, and a faculty member at Stanford, before joining the MIT faculty in 1984. His research areas have been in machine learning, computer vision, robotics, artificial intelligence, and Artificial Life. He was co-founder, CTO and Chairman of iRobot in 1990 and of Rethink Robotics in 2008. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a Fellow of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AAAI), and American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).