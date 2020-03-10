Website

Ani Adhikari is Teaching Professor in the Department of Statistics at the University of California, Berkeley. Her research interests are centered on the applications of statistics in medicine and the natural sciences, but pedagogy has always been her primary focus. Most recently she has been involved in the development of UC Berkeley's new Data Science major for undergraduates and in the development of several new data science classes. She is a developer and instructor in two Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on the EdX platform, including an introduction to data science. Adhikari is the recipient of the Distinguished Teaching Award at Berkeley and the Dean's Award for Distinguished Teaching at Stanford University. She received her undergraduate degree from the Indian Statistical Institute and her PhD in Statistics from UC Berkeley.