Advisory Board
Published on Apr 10, 2020

David Blei

Department of Computer Science and Department of Statistics, Columbia University, New York City, New York, U.S.A.
David Blei is a Professor of Statistics and Computer Science at Columbia University and a member of the Columbia Data Science Institute. He studies probabilistic machine learning, including its theory, algorithms, and application. David has received several awards for his research. He received a Sloan Fellowship (2010), Office of Naval Research Young Investigator Award (2011), Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (2011), Blavatnik Faculty Award (2013), Association for Computing Machinery (ACM)-Infosys Foundation Award (2013), and a Guggenheim fellowship (2017). He is the co-editor-in-chief of the Journal of Machine Learning Research. He is a fellow of the ACM and the Institute of Mathematical Statistics (IMS).

