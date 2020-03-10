Website

Adrian Smith joined The Alan Turing Institute in September 2018. He was previously University of London's Vice-Chancellor since 2012 and was Director General, Knowledge and Innovation in BIS (now BEIS) between 2008-2012. He has worked with the UK Higher Education Funding and Research Councils and was appointed Deputy Chair of the UK Statistics Authority from September 2012. In 2014, he was appointed Chair of the Board of Diamond and in 2018, a board member of the UK Atomic Energy Authority. He was previously President of the Royal Statistical Society and became a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2001 for his contributions to statistics. In 2017, on behalf of Her Majesty's Treasury and the UK Department for Education, he published a 16–18 MathsEducation Review. In 2006 he completed a report for the UK Home Secretary on the issue of public trust in Crime Statistics. He received a knighthood in 2011.