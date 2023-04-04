Skip to main content
Published on May 04, 2023

Yazhen Wang

Department of Statistics, School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Wisconsin, U.S.A.
Published onMay 04, 2023
Yazhen Wang is Professor of Statistics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the Statistics Department chair during 2015–2018 and 2021–present. He obtained his PhD in statistics from the University of California at Berkeley in 1992. He is an elected fellow of the American Statistical Association and the Institute of Mathematical Statistics. He was an NSF program director during 2007–2009. His research areas include financial econometrics, machine learning, quantum computation, quantum statistics, high dimensional statistical inference, nonparametric function estimation, wavelets and multi-scale methods, change points, long-memory processes, and order restricted inference.  

