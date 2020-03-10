Katherine (Katie) Shah is a magna cum laude graduate in math and philosophy from Duke University, she has an MBA from Stanford, attended the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences at Harvard, and studied for an MFA at Christie’s Education in London. For a dozen years Katie worked on special projects for the president of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. These projects included evaluating business opportunities, analyzing customer data, identifying both cost and revenue areas for margin improvement, and creating and editing presentations for the Board of Trustees. The last several years Katie has been raising her four kids full time and volunteering with their schools and other organizations. She has been a member of the Harvard Graduate School of Education Dean’s Council as well as the Dean’s Council for Harvard’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. She is now beginning to look at some consulting projects as two of her kids are in college. She and her husband, Dhiren Shah, and their children live in New York City.